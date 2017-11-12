3 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in NC home’s outbuilding

LAGRANGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 308 W. Queen Street, near B.F. Frink Middle School in LaGrange, shortly after 1 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies found that four people had been shot in an outbuilding located on the property.

Three were pronounced deceased at the scene and the fourth person was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation and the names of the victims have not been released.

“Our prayers go out to the victims’ families for their loss. We are in the beginning stages of this investigation. Our detectives are working to piece together information gathered at the scene,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in a statement.