CCU men’s soccer team repeats as Sun Belt champion

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team won its second straight Sun Belt conference title with a 2-0 win over Georgia State on Sunday afternoon in Conway.

Saif AlHameli scored the first goal of the game for CCU when he corralled a failed clear attempt by the Georgia State and punched a hard shot from just outside the box to the near pole for the 1-0 lead.

The score remained that way until the 86th minute when Martin Melchor pushed a shot in a wide-open net, after Frantzdy Pierrot drew the Panther goalkeeper to him for the final tally and score of 2-nil.

The win improved the Chanticleers record overall to 12-6-1. It also gives Coastal Carolina an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Chants will find out their spot in the tournament during a selection show on Monday.