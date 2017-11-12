Florence residents help rescue bald eagle

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two concerned Florence residents stepped in to help an injured bald eagle Sunday.

For decades the bald eagle was part of the federal list of threatened and endangered species. Since being removed from the list in 2007 experts say the eagle population is growing, however seeing one sitting on the side of the road is uncommon.

“I was not familiar with seeing them around here,” said Bobby Welch. “I was on my way to the flea market and stopped at a stop sign, and on my left was a bald eagle sitting on the side of the road.”

Bobby welch and his friend Richard hill made the attempt to call the Department of natural resources, however after receiving no answer they were not sure who to call.

“Got the sheriff’s office and they turned me over to the highway patrol and they didn’t answer, so we called 911 didn’t know what else to do.”

Welch and Hill received an answer and received help from Florence county EMT’S Brantley Broach and Eddie Parnell. Broach being a falconer, knew all too well how to handle the bird and with the help of his partner was able to safely secure the bird.

After being carefully captured, the eagle was taken to the medical clinic at the Avian conservation center in Awendaw.

Medical staff examined the bird and treated its immediate injuries. Staff at the clinic were Grateful welch and hill took the time to help rescue America’s sacred bird.