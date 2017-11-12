Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding armed robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding someone wanted for questioning in an armed robbery at a Dollar General.

According to spokesperson Jason Lesley, the robbery happened Saturday at the Dollar General on North Fraser Street near the intersection of Choppee Road.

Officers are looking for information about Brent Ladain Shannon, 37, who is described as a white male, six feet tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Lesley urges people not to attempt to apprehend suspects on your own. If you have any information regarding Shannon or the incident, contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Anonymous tips may be sent using Text-A-Tip. Dial 274637 and text the “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. According to GCSO, this service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress.