Holiday Bazaar draws dozens of local vendors and shoppers

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people got a head start on their Christmas shopping at a holiday bazaar in Myrtle Beach.

More than 30 local vendors and small businesses set up shop at The Cooper House in Socastee on Sunday. Shoppers picked up everything from clothing and jewelry to beauty products and locally made art. The bazaar also included food and entertainment for kids. “Having an opportunity like this to sell their products via online, in person, it really allows people to expand. So it’s really nice to be able to interact with people, especially on a beautiful day like today,” said vendor Pamela Ferguson.

The Cooper House will also hold another local market in December.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s