Medieval and Mythical Fest raises money for children in Grand Strand shelters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Medieval and Mythical Fest drew hundreds of people to Socastee over the weekend.

According to organizers, it’s the only renaissance festival in Myrtle Beach and it’s also helping dozens of kids in shelters throughout the Grand Strand.

Local nonprofit Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams held the festival at RH Acres off Socastee Boulevard. The organization provides activities for kids in local group homes, including field trips to laser tag, and water parks. All the proceeds of the festival will go directly to the organization. “Everybody wants family, everybody needs family and they just don’t have that. As one director said, we bring the fun,” said Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams found Shellie Rabon. “We just do every day, normal, family things that their families can’t provide for them.”

This is the 4th year Caleb’s Dragonfly Dream has held this mythical and medieval festival.