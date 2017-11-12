Myrtle Beach officers and firefighters selfie war raises money for kids in need

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach firefighters and police officers competed in a selfie war for a good cause.

Members of the city police and fire departments have been stationed at the Dickens Christmas Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, dressed in Victorian costumes, since Thursday. For every picture they took with someone at the show, Sticky Fingerz will donate a dollar to Shop with a Hero. Police officers and first responders will use that money to take underprivileged kids Christmas shopping at Target on December 9th. “It’s a good time for us to get out there do some community outreach, spend time with kids who may not feel comfortable being around us. It also gives us a chance to give back, take them out, have a fun day,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Evans. Officer Matt Jeslis added, “This is a small way we can give back. By people taking 30 seconds to take a picture with us, they’re really building the community around.”

This is the second year Myrtle Beach Police and Fire Rescue have competed to raise money for Shop with a Hero.