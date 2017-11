HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The victim, identified as Charles Yobak, 62, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Willard, the incident happened at his home on Southbury Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Police continue to investigate.