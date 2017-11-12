Wilson high school JROTC honors veterans

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – In honor of veterans day a special ceremony was held at the veterans park in Florence Saturday.

Several military veterans were in attendance to enjoy the opening of a new monument honoring soldiers who served and who lost their lives in the Vietnam war.

News13 caught up with the members of the Wilson high school JROTC , to hear about what it means to be able to serve their community and eventually their county at a young age.

“Not only are we doing it because of the veterans, but we’re doing this because one day we might be veterans, said Cadet Cromer from Wilson High school. “For those who want to go into the armed forces t’s a privilege to actually be out here today.”

Members of the Wilson high school JROTC went on to say, being apart of the program was special to them because they have veteran family members.

Cadet Cromer

Wilson high school air force jrotc sc051