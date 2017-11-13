15-year sentence for man who kidnaps, assaults Myrtle Beach woman in her home

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting, burglarizing and kidnapping a woman in her apartment two years ago.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says Robert Earnest Mobley, 31, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping.

In October 2015, Mobley knocked on doors at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex off 62nd Avenue North, and when the victim opened her door, Mobley asked to use the telephone, claiming that his mother was suffering a stroke. While inside her apartment, Mobley went to the restroom and then came out, slammed the door to the apartment and assaulted the victim.

Mobley was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the assault, 15 years for the burglary and 15 years for kidnapping, said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The sentences will run concurrently.