3 killed in Lumberton car crash

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Three people were killed in a car crash on NC 711 in Lumberton Friday afternoon.

According to Trooper Mike Chavis with North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Friday at 2:55 p.m. on NC 711 near Pine Log Road in Lumberton. Trooper Chavis says a 2009 Toyota traveling west on NC 711, ran off the right side of the road, over corrected and crossed the center line. When over correcting, the driver hit two cars, a 2003 Acura SUV, and a 2000 Volkswagen, traveling in the opposite direction.

The Acura SUV came to rest in a ditch, and the driver of the vehicle was life-flighted to McLeod in Florence in critical condition, explains Trooper Chavis. The passenger in the SUV, 20-year-old Tamara Davis, of Parkton, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the 2009 Toyota were both killed. The driver of the car, Craig Allen Locklear, 24, of Lumberton, and passenger Andrew Locklear, 32, both died as a result of the crash.

A woman in the third car, the Volkswagen, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.