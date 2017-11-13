CCU named a ‘Purple Heart University’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University has been designated a Purple Heart University.

CCU joins clemson and the University of South Carolina in receiving this designation. Friday, the school put up three puple heart signs and added three purple heart parking spaces to campus.

“It’s the way the university recognizes the service of veterans regardless of their branch of service by acknowledging their service and giving them a parking spot here on campus for those who have been combat wounded,” said Dr. Denny Powers, CCU Director of Veteran Services.

A special ceremony to honor purple heart veterans and recognize the school’s new achievement is scheduled for Saturday, before Coastal’s football game versus Troy.