Darlington deputies investigating deadly shooting in Lamar

LAMAR (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Lamar Monday evening.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 7:45 p.m., to a home on Boss Man Rd. in Lamar after reports of a shooting where one person was injured.

Before deputies arrived on scene, the victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle where they later died.

If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.