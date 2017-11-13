Darlington police target suspected drug dealers

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department arrested three people on drug charges and in a Facebook post Monday, Chief Watson says his team is working to “identify, apprehend and prosecute drug offenders.”

The following suspects were arrested and charged with the crimes mentioned.

Jeffrey Daniel Booker charged with the following:

  • Distribution of marijuana and distribution of marijuana within proximity of a school
  • Distribution of crack cocaine and distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school

Dimitris Lamontanao House charged with the following:

  • Distribution of crack cocaine – two counts
  • Distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school – two counts
  • Possession of crack cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana

Patricia Ann Boseman charged with the following:

  • Distribution of schedule II controlled substance – two counts
  • Distribution of schedule II controlled substance within proximity of a school – two counts

“People who sell drugs are helping to destroy our society one addict at a time,” states Chief Watson. “Drugs are not a victimless crime. Let’s do all we can to stop it in our city.”

