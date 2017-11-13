Gov. McMaster visits Florence District 4 to evaluate needs

Related Coverage Gov. Henry McMaster visits Marion and Dillon County school district

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster toured Timmonsville High School Monday morning.

The governor has been making his round in rural areas of the state to evaluate the needs of different schools to ensure students are provided with the best possible facilities and resources to learn.

“So my goal is to determine how we can educate all the children, give them the opportunity to grow to prosper and to have good work that makes them healthy, wealthy, and happy,” explained Gov. McMaster following his tour.

Last week, the governor visited Marion and Dillon County school districts. Marion school district leaders kicked off the day in a private meeting to talk with Gov. McMaster about concerns the district currently faces.

Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea says the district is creative with limited funding but face challenges like bringing teachers to the area.

“When we talk student achievement and positive student outcomes, regardless of what programs or resources we have the number one factor research shows is a quality teacher. That teacher makes a difference,” said Bethea.

Gov. McMaster says he is listening to the needs of each district and hope to find ways to offer more funding to those that need it most.

“What we are trying to do is figure out the best way to have top quality education for every child in South Carolina,” said Gov. McMaster.