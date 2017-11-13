Investigators search for missing Florence woman

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking the community for help in locating a missing Florence woman.

According to Investigators, Shenna Shanae Arthur, 35, was last seen at her home on Larry’s Drive in Effingham Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:55 p.m. Family members say when Arthur left her home, she was on her way to work in a gold 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis, but never reported to work.

Arthur has some medical and emotional issues, which are controlled by medication, according to family members.

Investigators say there is nothing at this time that leads them to believe Arthur is in any immediate danger or the victim of foul play.

Arthur is described as a 35-year-old black female, approximately 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 182 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. She may be in or operating the gold Mercury Grand Marquis, which has a SC license tag “MBB 562,” a missing driver side panel and a magnetic “G&W Roofing” sign on the passenger side door.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Arthur is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip at #CRIME. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.