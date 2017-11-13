Lee’s Inlet Kitchen Seafood Restaurant to Celebrate 69 Years

By Published: Updated:

 

Murrells Inlet, S.C. (WBTW)- On Thursday, November 16th, Lee’s Inlet Kitchen Seafood Restaurant will celebrate its 69th year of business.

From 4:30pm to 9pm, the restaurant will offer 69 cent appetizers and a special 69 cent dessert. They will also hand out a $69.00 gift card to the 69th person in the door!  Although not required, those who wish to dress as their favorite decade are encouraged. prizes will be out given for the Best Dressed! Customers are encouraged to drive their classic cars as well!

The restaurant is located at 4460 Hwy 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

