Myrtle Beach may require moped, golf cart businesses to franchise with city

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council will discuss a new ordinance that would limit the number of mopeds and golf carts driving down city streets.

City leaders called mopeds and golf carts a safety threat this past spring. “If a vehicle isn’t stopping at a stoplight or stop sign, or is riding in the bicycle lane, or is jumping up on the curb, that’s not good and we need to get a handle on that,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea. In response, city council put a cap on the number of vehicles rental companies are allowed to own.

Now, city council hopes to pass an ordinance that would require companies that rent mopeds and golf carts to franchise their business with the city of Myrtle Beach. “We need to bring some organization, some safety to the rentals of these alternate vehicles, particularly to Ocean Boulevard where there’s lots of pedestrians,” said Kruea.

According to Kruea, this would allow city officials to control the number of vehicles operating in the city. They would decide on a maximum number of vehicles each business could rent out. The city would also require an additional plate on each moped or golf cart, which Kruea said will help officers track down those vehicles. “Once they scoot away, we have trouble finding the person who committed the violation to address that violation with them.”

The proposed ordinance wouldn’t just apply to rental companies in Myrtle Beach. Businesses in neighboring towns would also need a franchise if they rent vehicles that operate within city limits. “I don’t think limiting the amount you can rent will help safety at all. Enforcing laws that are set up by the state will help with safety,” said Leo Myres with King of Carts in Surfside Beach. Myres rents out a lot of golf carts in Myrtle Beach during the summer and is worried his business could take a hit. “If we can only rent a certain amount , as far as a competitive standpoint, it’s not so good for us.”

However, Kruea assures business owners the city will try and work with them “It gives the business owner the opportunity to make his or her case and the city can respond to that.”

Myrtle Beach City Council will discuss this ordinance for the first time during its meeting on Tuesday. The workshop will begin at 9 AM, and the city council meeting will start at 2 PM.