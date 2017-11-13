Restrooms, outdoor classroom come to Market Common area park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is converting an old building, left over from the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, into restrooms to serve a nearby park.

City officials posted on Facebook that the small, brown building, positioned in between Thunderbolt Park and the Vinings at Market Common apartment community, will be turned into restrooms. Construction is also underway to create an outdoor classroom at the park, located just west of the Market Common off of Farrow Parkway.

Multipurpose paths will also be extended around the lakes at Thunderbolt Park, which is an extension of the Grand Park system, officials say.

It’s named Thunderbolt Park in honor of the A-10 aircraft which made their home at the Air Force Base.