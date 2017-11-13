Sisters start “Escape Room” business in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) One of the newest attractions in Myrtle Beach is called Escapology. The location on Kings Highway is bringing a unique kind of entertainment to the Grand Strand.

“Anything in here is potentially a clue to help you solve a puzzle to get from one room to the next and from there to be able to escape the room and you have 60 minutes to do it,” Escapology Manager Kyle Anderson said

Escapology is owned by two sisters from South Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THEIR LOCATION AND GAMES

“We’ve had fun, really we do good together,” Escapology Owner Dawn Kirby said.

She and her sister Leslie each already had other businesses.

“We are both entrepreneurial in spirit so we thought doing something together would be great,” Escapology Owner Leslie Duffy said.

But this project is a step into a new direction. It’s one they take together.

“We are both so busy running in all different directions that it forces time together with us and our families,” Duffy said.

The two women say as they were growing up, owning a business together wasn’t something they dreamed about but one they’re excited about.

“We always have each others best interest at heart,” Kirby said. “I look out for her and she looks out for me.”

Within these rooms, guests work together finding clues, solving puzzles and unlocking locks that lead them to the next challenge and eventually success.

“Whether or not they make it through and escape they are excited about it and they want to come back for the next one,” Duffy said. “Its a good interactive experience for families, friends for dates.”

Described as a real life Clue Game the who-dun-it answer isn’t Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum or Colonel Mustard but simply Two Sisters, In Myrtle Beach, As Business Owners.

They say the game is not scary.

While you are playing there is a “game master” watching on security cameras in the other room. That person can send you hints on a TV screen in your room to help you figure out the next clue and progress through the game.

Escapology is located at 400 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.