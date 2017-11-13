Two men plead guilty to 2015 beating, shooting death of Myrtle Beach man

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two men pleaded guilty to charges connected to the August 2015 death of a 23-year-old Myrtle Beach man.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says Damiean Cantey, 38, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for beating and shooting the victim, Dominic Goodwin, on Aug. 10, 2015.

Christopher White III, 32, of Kingstree, also pleaded guilty, admitting to to obstruction of justice for his role in Goodwin’s death and the investigation afterwards. Both men pleaded guilty on Oct. 30, according to Richardson.

Cantey, who faced up to 30 years in prison, was sentenced to 22 years in prison, while White, who faced up to 10 years, was sentenced to three years in prison. Other charges against the men were dismissed following their guilty pleas.