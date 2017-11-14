3 killed in shooting near California elementary school

TEHAMA COUNTY (KRON) — Three people have been killed in a shooting that moved into an elementary school in Tehama County in California Tuesday morning.

Deputies received a report of shots fired at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at Rancho Tehama Elementary school, according to Tehama County Sheriff’s Officials. The shooting began at a location near the elementary school.

A Sheriff’s official said that there were multiple victims at the elementary school and a number of students have been airlifted. Sheriff’s officials say the students are now at a safe location.

The suspected shooter was shot and killed by law enforcement, officials confirmed.

There are about 100 law enforcement officials responding to at least five different crime scenes.

Further details are not available at this time.