City of Myrtle Beach closer to limiting number of golf carts, mopeds on streets

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach city council approved first reading of an ordinance that would require companies that rent golf carts and mopeds to franchise their business with the city.

Earlier this year council members called the vehicles a safety threat and capped the number that rental companies can own. Now council is saying that is not enough.

The mandated franchise would allow the city to decide the maximum number of carts and mopeds each business could rent. This would also apply to businesses in neighboring towns; they too would need a franchise to rent vehicles that operate within city limits.

Mayor John Rhodes said they hope to set the new number close to the cap they already decided on earlier this year.

“A lot of these people have already ordered their golf carts and their mopeds for next year, because they have to go ahead and order them to make sure they get them in on time,” he told News13 after Tuesday’s meeting. “We don’t want to have anybody that’s going to be sitting out there with an investment, and they can’t use it.”

Rental companies would also have to pay an annual fee of $25 per vehicle for new plates.

Council will revisit the ordinance at next month’s meeting. You can read more about the proposed ordinance here.