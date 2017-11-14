Coastal Carolina goes cold in the 2nd Half, Falls at Lamar 66-60

BEAUMONT, Texas –Jaylen Shaw scored 17 points, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell 66-60 at Lamar.

The second half turned out to be the difference of the game. After shooting 52 percent in the opening half, CCU cooled off to 33 percent in the second half as Lamar was able to make up a seven-point halftime deficit and pull out the victory.

Ajay Sanders scored 13 points joining Shaw as the only double-digit scorers for CCU.

Zac Cuthbertson scored nine points and had a game-high eight rebounds and Matt Lindsey added nine points.

The Chants did not shoot the ball well at the free throw line only hitting six of their 12 attempts. CCU also had 19 turnovers that led to 20 points for Lamar.

James Harrison came off the bench to provide a spark for the Cardinal with 17 points. He hit all five of his three-point attempts, including three consecutive to help cut a 12-point CCU lead down to three.

Josh Nzaekor and Ziori Bosha also had 12 points each to help Lamar’s offensive efforts.

The Chants took a 35-28 lead into the locker room at halftime buoyed by Shaw’s 14 first half points. CCU shot 52 percent from the field and hit six of its 13 three point attempts.

CCU also out rebounded Lamar 17-14 with Cuthbertson and Sanders leading the way with four each.

The score could have been much worse, but the Cardinal were able to stay in the game by getting to the free throw line. Lamar shot 17 free throws to only three for CCU. Lamar hit 11.

Nzeakor scored eight to lead Lamar in the opening 20 minutes.

CCU will now make the trip to Nassau for the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase for three games, before returning home for a Nov. 21 game against St. Andrews. CCU opens up play in the Showcase against Texas San Antonio Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.