“Dashing through the Glow” 5K / 1 mile fun run set for Friday night in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach – Kick off your holidays by participating in the November 17 Dashing Through the Glow 5K / 1 Mile Fun Run at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. This unique night race at the festively decorated Park & Sports Complex, home of The Great Christmas Light Show, will be your only opportunity to walk/run through this amazing holiday attraction. After that, you’ll have to do it by car.

Race time is 7:00 p.m. for both the 5K and 1 mile. The race is open to all ages. Early registration ends November 15 and includes a medal, t-shirt, official bib, snacks and glow necklace. The 5K registration fee is $30 and the 1 mile registration fee is $25.

Online registration is available at www.GreatChristmasLightShow.com

Participants are encouraged to get into the spirit on race day and wear holiday-themed attire. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed individual and best dress family/group!

After the race, all participants and their families are invited to continue the holiday celebration in Santa’s Village. Visit with Santa, drink hot chocolate, ride on the magical Santa Express train, ice skate on the artificial ice rink or be one of the first to slide down the new 40-foot toboggan slide (additional charges apply for activities in the Christmas Village).

The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center is the presenting sponsor for the 2017 Dashing through the Glow 5K/1 Mile Fun Run.

About The Great Christmas Light Show: The Great Christmas Light Show is a park-wide lighted celebration that is sure to capture the true spirit of the season! Opening to the public on Friday, November 24, the drive-through light show will feature almost 2 million lights festively displayed along a 1.5 mile drive throughout the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. Over 500 magical light displays, some up to 55 feet tall, have been custom made for The Great Christmas Light Show. Visitors will experience 20 enchanting animated figures and holiday scenes where the lights will come to life. After the journey through the light show, we invite everyone to park their car and visit Santa’s Village where they can enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores, get an up close look at the lights on the Santa Express Train Ride, ice skating, experience the Go Ape lighted tree top adventure, go tubing down Santa’s new 40-foot inflatable slide and, of course, meet Santa!

