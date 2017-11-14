Florence City address high water bill concerns

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Some people in Florence say a new billing system caused a big increase in their water bills.

Monday, the city council was given a memorandum explaining the issues surrounding the new water billing system that started in August.

Sequoia Williams says her bill more than quadrupled.

“My bill is usually running even on a bad day month is between $35-$40. This particular month when I got my bill was $188 dollars,” said Williams. “I’ve never had a bill that high. Never!”

She says she is working with the city to adjust the bill based on leakage but it’s still much higher at $93.

“You’re asking me to pay in one month… what I would usually pay in three,” said Williams.

Florence collections manager Tom Shearin says the city switched to a more advanced and accurate system. Now the department is working through glitches. About 350 bills have been impacted so far.

“We are seeing some high bills, it’s a combination of things in the system,” said Shearin. “Our biggest concern ‘is the new system working properly and it appears that it is. If we had issues with the conversion we can deal with that. We just want to get back to a normal cycle and carry it forward.”

Shearin says the department gets about 500 calls a day when a person makes a complaint they will send meter readers to double check the original read.

“We had second reading to confirm it was correct. So, what we are doing with customers anything that is out of the ordinary we are adjusting to a normal bill for them. In order to make it come out equal for the customer,” said Shearin.

The city will waive late fees and work with people that couldn’t visit city hall officials hope to work out all the kinks by the next billing cycle.

“When we bill this month all of the information will be on the new system. We’re hoping it will stabilize itself,” said Shearin.

People that cannot make it into talk with the water department about their bill may email the department at utilitybilling@cityofflorence.com

The goal is to have a mobile app and ebill set up by January.