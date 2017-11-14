Florence woman sentenced for her role in check fraud scheme

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday, US Attorney Beth Drake confirmed a Florence woman has been sentenced for her role in a check fraud conspiracy.

Crystal Lynn Norris, age 27, of Florence, was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment for conspiracy to manufacture and pass forged and counterfeited securities.

According to the press release, between November and December of 2016, Norris was involved in a conspiracy to manufacture and pass forged checks. Norris and another person stole mail from mailboxes in Florence and Darlington Counties, looking for checks within the mail. Norris would then either alter or forge the stolen checks by substituting herself as the payee or would use genuine bank account and routing numbers from the stolen checks to make counterfeit checks.

Norris then went to banks in Florence and Easley to cash the checks.

The case was investigated by agents of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with the assistance of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the Florence Police Department, and the Easley Police Department.