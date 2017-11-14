Former Pee Dee Star, Lawrence Timmons Back in Carolinas

Charlotte, NC (WBTW) – Former Wilson High School football star Lawrence Timmons was back in the Carolinas for Monday Night football in Charlotte. His Dolphins fell to the Panthers 45-21, but nearly 20 friends and family got to see the former Pee Dee star under the lights of Bank of America Stadium. Timmons was a standout at Florida State and now has played in the NFL for 11 seasons, 10 with Pittsburgh and this is his 1st year with Miami. He has over 1,000 tackles in his career to go along with 35 sacks and a dozen interceptions from the linebacker position.

