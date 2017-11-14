Manufacturing company to bring 45 jobs to Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A manufacturing company will invest millions of dollars into Horry County and bring 45 jobs to the area, according to the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation.

Teknoware, a Finland-based manufacturing firm, says it plans to establish operations in Horry County. The company will hire approximately 45 employees and make a capital investment of $5.8 million over the next five years.

Teknoware develops, manufactures and supplies interior lighting systems for commercial vehicles, as well as emergency lighting systems for public property and ships. The company offers customized vehicle lighting options and serves a number of customers, including Alstom, Bombardier, Daimler, General Electric, Kawasaki, Siemens, Volvo and more.

“Horry County is a great place to live and work, and Teknoware is once again proving that fact today,” says Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus. “We are excited about adding the Teknoware team to our community and are thrilled that they plan to hire 45 new Horry County residents over the next five years.”

Teknoware plans to lease a newly-constructed, 45,000-square-foot facility in the Atlantic Center in Conway, according to a press release from Governor Henry McMaster’s office. Teknoware will hire people to fill manufacturing, supervisory and support service roles.

Those looking to apply should visit the company’s website. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.