Marion leaders indicted for allowing fire crews to work in asbestos filled station

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Two Marion officials have been indicted for knowingly allowing employees to work in asbestos filled buildings and allowing asbestos-containing waste to be released into the environment.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson signed indictments for Marion City Administrator Alan Thomas Ammons, and Marion Fire Chief Ralph Walton Cooper, III, on charges of misconduct in office, conspiracy to violate the pollution control act, and violation of the pollution control act between February and May. All indictments were filed Nov. 2.

According to the indictments, Ammons and Cooper were aware that the City of Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and “allowed fire department staff, volunteers, and members of the community to be exposed to asbestos and be present in asbestos-contaminated locations during the demolition and preparation of the City of Marion Fire Department building.”

In addition to being indicted for misconduct in office, the two city officials were indicted for conspiracy to violate the pollution act and violating the pollution control act. Officials say Ammon and Cooper “did conspire to unlawfully, directly or indirectly allow asbestos-containing waste to be discharged into the environment.”

State officials go on to say the that two city officials “directly or indirectly allow[ed] asbestos-containing waste to be discharged into the environment.”