New Horry County gun laws dictate when, where, and how you can shoot a gun

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry county leaders passed the third and final reading of an ordinance that would make it illegal to fire a weapon “recklessly” Tuesday night.

That means now it will be illegal for someone to shoot a gun into a housing subdivision or an any other way police would consider “reckless”.

It’s an ordinance that council has gone back and forth on for months, with some claiming the ordinance “doesn’t have enough teeth to it” and wouldn’t be easy to enforce for law enforcement.

In Tuesday’s council meeting, council leaders continued to debate the ordinance and finally passed it with two amendments. They added a time, which Council Chair Mark Lazarus says will give clarity to the ordinance.

It will now be illegal to shoot a gun before 6 am or after 10 pm in Horry County, unless you’re at an indoor shooting range.

The new ordinance will also make it illegal to shoot a gun on county property controlled by Horry County Parks and Recreation, with the exception of an authorized event

“The issue we’re having and we heard it many times when people came, it was in the middle of the night that people were firing their guns. Nobody needs to be out rapid fire of guns in the middle of the night in their neighborhoods or close proximity to homes. So, to keep it from being arbitrary, to keep it from being whether or not they were negligent or not, we put a time limit on it,” said Lazarus.

Anyone who breaks that law could now face a misdemeanor with 30 days in jail and or a $500 fine.