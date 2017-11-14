Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Florence

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A person was hit and killed by a train Tuesday, according to Florence County officials.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says officers were called about a fatality resulting from a pedestrian being hit by a train around noon Tuesday. The incident happened at the Pine Street Crossing, Lt. Brandt confirms.

Police are working with CSX and Amtrak to learn more about the crash.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says he plans to release more information Tuesday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s