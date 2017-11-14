Rail cars get fresh paint before making Myrtle Beach Train Depot debut

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The rail cars that will be added to the Myrtle Beach Train Depot and converted into a kitchen and meeting space will get a fresh paint job this week.

City officials say the cars are being prepped for sandblasting and then paint before becoming permanent fixtures at the city’s train depot. Structural Contractors Coatings, Inc. is building containment walls to prevent paint and debris from spreading into the atmosphere, according to the city’s Facebook post.

The train cars must first be stripped of their old paint, then the crew will sand and prime the cars before applying the new paint. Officials expect the job to begin later this week, weather permitting, but didn’t give an exact day. The new additions will offer a kitchen and meeting room, with added storage.

The city says the caboose will be painted red.