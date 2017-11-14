Robeson County deputies investigate death of man shot in chest

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest Monday night.

According to Major Anthony Thompson, deputies were called to the area of 80 Quail Run Road in Lumberton around 10:43 p.m. Monday night. When deputies arrived, officers with the Lumberton Police Department were already administering CPR to the victim.

Major Thompson said the victim is 21-year-old Yhamer Alford, of Lumberton. Alford was transported to Southeastern Regional Health for treatment after being shot in the chest, but did not survive.

Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene to gather information to determine why Alford was shot, says Major Thompson. No arrest have been made at this time pending the investigation.

