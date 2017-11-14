South Carolina lawmakers question rides offered by troopers

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Some South Carolina lawmakers are questioning why Highway Patrol troopers are providing transportation to people attending special events and parties.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the questions came as members of a House committee met Monday with the director of the Public Safety Department, Leroy Smith.

Lawmakers have been upset with Smith for several years, blaming him for low morale among troopers.

Rep. Gary Clary of Central wants to know how often troopers give rides to people to special events. Clary emphasized he’s not worried about troopers driving stranded motorists.

He says troopers are often carrying retired law enforcement personnel and others to ceremonies and parties.

Agency officials said they such trips don’t have to be logged and it’s up to a trooper’s discretion.