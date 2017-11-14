“Worst toys” list unveiled by consumer safety group

Fidget spinners, a Wonder Woman “battle sword” and a remote-controlled Spider-Man drone are among the toys topping a consumer safety group’s annual list of worst toys for the holiday season.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, unveiled its top 10 list Tuesday at a Boston children’s hospital.

A Disney-themed “stacking toy” for infants recalled in August, but still available online, also made the list.

So too did Razor’s “Heel Wheels,” which can transform children’s shoes into roller skates, and “Slackline,” a tightrope-like device meant to be anchored between two trees.

The Toy Association, an industry trade group, dismissed WATCH’s list as “needlessly frightening” because it says all toys sold in the U.S. meet “rigorous” safety standards.

The nonprofit WATCH has been releasing its list for more than four decades.

