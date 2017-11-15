14th Annual Murrells Inlet 20/20 Oyster Roast set for Saturday

Murrells Inlet, S.C. – On Saturday, November 18th, 2017 the 14th Annual Murrells Inlet 20/20 Oyster Roast will be held in the Wicked Tuna parking lot. From 11:30AM- 3PM visitors and locals can enjoy the magnificent view that The Wicked Tuna has to offer while enjoying all-you-can-eat oysters while listening to The New High a local band from South Carolina.

Tickets are now available for purchase. Tickets are $42 per person from November 1- day of the event. Each ticket includes all-you-can-eat oysters, an official event koozie, and access to drinks and other food options, if oysters are not your thing. This year features a select number of VIP tables. VIP tables include 10 oyster roast tickets, 10 event koozies, and a reserved table for your group with personalized bar and oyster servers.

Stick around after the oyster roast for the MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights. A new holiday light display that will light up the whole MarshWalk in a way that it never has before, starting at 7pm. This event will feature special light displays at every restaurant and tunnel lighting to guide you along the MarshWalk.

For more information visit www.murrellsinletsc.com or call the MI2020 Office at (843)-357-2007.

—Info comes from a press release