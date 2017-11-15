Darlington County deputies investigate Lamar shooting

Related Coverage Victim in Lamar fatal shooting identified by coroner

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lamar area Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Robert Kilgo says the victim was taken to a local hospital by a personal vehicle, but no other details were available.

Deputies did not give an exact address for the shooting, nor did they release a suspect description.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).