Darlington Police crack down on recent DUI increase

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police say they’ve seen a big increase in driving under the influence arrests.

Corporal Anthony Boan’s been the cities DUI officer for over a year his job is to crack down on drivers under the influence.

“I’m driving up and down the street actively looking for impaired drivers,” said Corporal Boan. “I was sent to DUI and instructor classes which has to help me hone I on my skill set as far as looking for the DUI’s.”

Chief Danny Watson says the city’s seen a 68-percent increase in the number of DUI arrests so far this year.

11/14/2017 — 47 arrests for DUI

11/14/2016 — 28 arrests for DUI

“Our biggest concern is not only interdicting, apprehending and prosecuting people that are driving under the influence but to educate people,” said Watson.

In the last 6 weeks, the department’s had 9 arrests, including one Wednesday afternoon, in comparison to this time last year when they had just 2.

Watson says officers are seeing more people driving under the influence of narcotics like painkillers.

“It deadens the pain but it also is slowing down your reaction time. Different people react in different ways,” said Watson.

The department expects to see the number of DUI’s go even higher during the holidays.

“I get a lot of people that come and talk to me and say you know what ‘my family member was killed by a drunk driver…’ That just makes me feel like I’m out here doing the community justice by getting impaired drivers off the street,” said Boan.

For the second year, the department received an additional grant to buy Boan a car and pay his salary. The department plans to apply for grants to continue having a DUI officer.