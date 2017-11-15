Florence County Councilman receives state YMCA award

FLORENCE, SC – The Florence Family YMCA recognizes Florence County Councilman Al Bradley as the recipient of the Community Ambassador Award.

Every year, the SC Alliance of YMCAs honors a person who has helped the YMCA in the community where they live and work by presenting them with the Community Ambassador Award. Florence YMCA leaders say County Councilman Al Bradley has been presented this award for his commendable work for the Florence Family YMCA, promoting the many programs they offer and by securing funding for several capital projects at the Y.

The Florence Family YMCA is a non-profit, community organization that focuses on healthy living, youth development and social responsibility.