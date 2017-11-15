Florence makes plans for a new cultural parade in 2018

FLORENCE, SC –  On May 19, 2018, a new cultural parade will be held involving the City of Florence, members of MINGLE of the Pee Dee and Helping Florence Flourish, along with several other partners to be announced. The parade will be a celebration of different cultures in to bring people of different races and nationalities together.

The City of Florence is currently holding a logo creation contest for Florence School District One students to help determine the branding strategy for the parade. Attached is a flyer with additional information on contest submissions and contact information to enter. The deadline to enter the competition is Monday, November 21st, 2017.

Prizes for the winning logo include movie passes and media recognition.  Click here for more inform. https://mgtvwbtw.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/parade-logo-contest.pdf

