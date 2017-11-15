HS Football, Region 7-4A Coaches, Players of the Year

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A look at the player & coaches who make the list for Region 7-4A awards for the 2017 season.  This comes from North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, St. James, Wilson, and Marlboro County High Schools.

2017 Region VII AAAA

 

Region VII AAAA Player of Year:                              Kerad Class                 NMB

Offensive Player of Year:                                          Jacob Quillen             Wilson

Defensive Player of Year:                                          Tyler Gore                  NMB

Special Teams POY:                                                   Zane Smith                 NMB

Athlete of Year:                                                         Zion Keith                   Wilson

Coach Of Year:                                                           Matt Reel                   NMB

 Offense:

 Offensive Line: (5):                             1st Team:         Boyce Smith               NMB

                                                                                    Josh Marlow               SJ

                                                                                    Noah Henderson       MC

                                                                                    Evan Jumper              MB

                                                                                    Hayden O’Kelley        NMB

                                                            2nd Team:        Dalton Williams         NMB

                                                                                    Max Graham              MB

                                                                                    Fred McCray               MC

                                                                                    Alex Gordoza              SJ

                                                                                    Travis Polson              MB

 

Tight End (1):                                     1st Team:         Josh Richie                  SJ

                                                            2nd Team:        Caleb Brown              Wilson

 

Running Back (2):                              1st Team:         T.J. Gore                      NMB

                                                                                    Jermani Green            MB

                                                2nd Team:                    Chris Anderson                      SJ

                                                                                    Shai’Quan Scott                     Wilson

 

Quarterbacks (1):                   1st Team:                     Lawson Cribb                         MB

                                                2nd Team:                    Cason McClendon                 NMB

 

Wide Receivers:                     1st Team:                     Daron Finkley                         MB

                                                                                    Tyron Stockdale                    NMB

                                                                                    Luke Doty                               MB

                                                                                    Iyon Williams                         MC

                                                                                   

                                                2nd Team:                    Naseem Harrison                   NMB

                                                                                    Antwan Smith                                    Wilson

                                                                                    Tyreek Eaddy                         MC

                                                                                    Dhanawan Fullard                 Wilson

Defensive Team:       

 

Defensive Line (4):                 1st Team:                     Kwame Livingston                 NMB

                                                                                    Marcelous Livingston                        NMB

                                                                                    Patrick Murphy                     SJ

                                                                                    Daniel Mitchell                      MB

                                                2nd Team:                    Zion Echols                             Wilson

                                                                                    J.B. Favorite                            MB

                                                                                    Chris Brown                           MB

                                                                                    Demarion Bingham               MC

 

 

Linebacker (4):                       1st Team:                     Stephon Wilson                     NMB

                                                                                    Dominic Vereen                     NMB

                                                                                    Salem Sessions                       MB

                                                                                    Joey McCray                           MC

                                                2nd Team:                    Malik Melton                         Wilson

                                                                                    Shedrick Pointer                    MB

                                                                                    Tyqueahis Bridges                 MC

                                                                                    Gates Adams                          SJ

 

Defensive Backs:(4)                1st Team:                     Toney Williams                      NMB

                                                                                    Derrien Holmes                      NMB

                                                                                    Jayce Allen                             MB

                                                                                    Jamiek McCoy                                    MC

 

                                                2nd Team:                    Timothy Robinson                 Wilson

                                                                                    Alex Holmes                           SJ

                                                                                    Xayvion Knox                         MB

                                                                                    Rictavious McInnis                MC

Honorable Mention:

 

North Myrtle Beach:                                                 Torazz Rice                             DL

                                                                                    Rahsaan Vereen                     LB

 

Wilson:                                                                       Daniel Foster                          DE

                                                                                    Curtis Simmons                      OL

 

 

St. James:                                                                    Robbie Parker                                    K

                                                                                    Ames Fowble                          Athlete

 

Myrtle Beach:                                                            Michael Brown                      LB

                                                                                    Marcus Grissett                      WR

 

Marlboro County:                                                     Elijah Blair                              QB

                                                                                    Demarious Davis                    DL

