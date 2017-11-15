HS Football, Region 7-4A Coaches, Players of the Year

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A look at the player & coaches who make the list for Region 7-4A awards for the 2017 season. This comes from North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, St. James, Wilson, and Marlboro County High Schools.
2017 Region VII AAAA
Region VII AAAA Player of Year: Kerad Class NMB
Offensive Player of Year: Jacob Quillen Wilson
Defensive Player of Year: Tyler Gore NMB
Special Teams POY: Zane Smith NMB
Athlete of Year: Zion Keith Wilson
Coach Of Year: Matt Reel NMB
Offense:
Offensive Line: (5): 1st Team: Boyce Smith NMB
Josh Marlow SJ
Noah Henderson MC
Evan Jumper MB
Hayden O’Kelley NMB
2nd Team: Dalton Williams NMB
Max Graham MB
Fred McCray MC
Alex Gordoza SJ
Travis Polson MB
Tight End (1): 1st Team: Josh Richie SJ
2nd Team: Caleb Brown Wilson
Running Back (2): 1st Team: T.J. Gore NMB
Jermani Green MB
2nd Team: Chris Anderson SJ
Shai’Quan Scott Wilson
Quarterbacks (1): 1st Team: Lawson Cribb MB
2nd Team: Cason McClendon NMB
Wide Receivers: 1st Team: Daron Finkley MB
Tyron Stockdale NMB
Luke Doty MB
Iyon Williams MC
2nd Team: Naseem Harrison NMB
Antwan Smith Wilson
Tyreek Eaddy MC
Dhanawan Fullard Wilson
Defensive Team:
Defensive Line (4): 1st Team: Kwame Livingston NMB
Marcelous Livingston NMB
Patrick Murphy SJ
Daniel Mitchell MB
2nd Team: Zion Echols Wilson
J.B. Favorite MB
Chris Brown MB
Demarion Bingham MC
Linebacker (4): 1st Team: Stephon Wilson NMB
Dominic Vereen NMB
Salem Sessions MB
Joey McCray MC
2nd Team: Malik Melton Wilson
Shedrick Pointer MB
Tyqueahis Bridges MC
Gates Adams SJ
Defensive Backs:(4) 1st Team: Toney Williams NMB
Derrien Holmes NMB
Jayce Allen MB
Jamiek McCoy MC
2nd Team: Timothy Robinson Wilson
Alex Holmes SJ
Xayvion Knox MB
Rictavious McInnis MC
Honorable Mention:
North Myrtle Beach: Torazz Rice DL
Rahsaan Vereen LB
Wilson: Daniel Foster DE
Curtis Simmons OL
St. James: Robbie Parker K
Ames Fowble Athlete
Myrtle Beach: Michael Brown LB
Marcus Grissett WR
Marlboro County: Elijah Blair QB
Demarious Davis DL