HS Football, Region 7-4A Coaches, Players of the Year

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A look at the player & coaches who make the list for Region 7-4A awards for the 2017 season. This comes from Nort…

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lamar area Wednesday afternoon.

McCall Farms will invest $35 million to expand its existing Florence County operations.

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond released 2017’s list of Scrooges and Angels.

FLORENCE, SC – On May 19, 2018, a new cultural parade will be held involving the City of Florence, members of MINGLE of the Pee Dee and Hel…