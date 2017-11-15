McCall Farms to invest $35M, bring jobs to Florence County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – McCall Farms will invest $35 million to expand its existing Florence County operations.

McCall Farms is based in South Carolina and manufacturers Margaret Holmes, Glory Foods, Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts and Bruce’s Yams. The company’s newly announced investment is expected to bring 150 new jobs to Effingham.

“This latest expansion by McCall Farms is a wonderful example of how companies continue to flourish in Florence County,” says Florence County Council Chairman Kent Caudle. “McCall Farms is an exceptional company that takes pride in their products and community. We look forward to helping them continue to grow their business.”

The family-owned company grows its products on 2,000 acres of family farmland in Effingham, with an additional 25,000 acres contracted throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

In September, McCall Farms acquired the brands of Sager Creek Vegetable Company from Del Monte. The nationally-distributed retail and foodservice brands include Allens, Veg-all, Popeye, Princella and Freshlike. McCall Farms will also be purchasing machinery and equipment from Sager Creek as part of its plant expansion.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in fall 2018, and interested applicants should visit mccallfarms.com for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $1 million Set Aside grant to Florence County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.