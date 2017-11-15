StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Plenty of sunshine this week with a little warm up heading into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through Friday with lots of sunshine. It will be cool again on today. Temperatures will be back to normal Thursday and Friday, then some spots will see 70 on Saturday. A strong cold front will move through Saturday night with a few showers. It will turn sharply cooler on Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s Sunday night, and it will stay cold on Monday. It should warm up on Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Low 37-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.