Darlington, SC (WBTW) – The Trinity-Byrnes Titans will be playing in their first ever 2A SCISA State Championship game on Saturday in Columbia. Jared Amell and his staff have led the guys to a 12-1 mark as they prep for First Baptist out of Charleston, the number 1 team in the state.

Game Info:

SCISA 2A State Championship

Trinity-Byrnes vs. First Baptist (Charleston)

3:30pm

Benedict College’s Charlie C. Johnson Stadium (Columbia)