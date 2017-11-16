1 dead, multiple injuries reported after Loris 3-car crash

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Rescue workers say one person died and one more was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Thursday after a collision in Loris.

Crews responded to the scene of a multi-car crash Thursday evening after a vechicle reportedly collided with a fuel pump.

Loris Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue workers were called to 2245 South Highway 701, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Mark Nugent.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE on MVA at 2245 S HWY 701. Three vehicles involved. 1 fatality, 1 patient transported in critical condition, 2 patients treated for minor injuries. Still an active scene. pic.twitter.com/4PhSxNsonm — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 16, 2017

Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee confirmed that there were three cars on the scene that appeared to be involved in the crash.

Nugent confirms one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition while two more victims were being treated for minor injuries.

News13 has a crew headed to the scene now to gather more information.

@hcfirerescue to all our Media Partners, please ask your viewers to avoid the area of the crash. 2245 S HWY 701. Please find alternative routes. #DriveSafe — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 16, 2017