1 dead, multiple injuries reported after Loris 3-car crash

By Published: Updated:
Horry County Fire Rescue photo

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Rescue workers say one person died and one more was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Thursday after a collision in Loris.

Crews responded to the scene of a multi-car crash Thursday evening after a vechicle reportedly collided with a fuel pump.

Loris Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue workers were called to 2245 South Highway 701, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Mark Nugent.

Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee confirmed that there were three cars on the scene that appeared to be involved in the crash.

Nugent confirms one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition while two more victims were being treated for minor injuries.

News13 has a crew headed to the scene now to gather more information.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s