Coastal Men’s Soccer Defeats Mercer 1-0, Advances to 2nd Round of NCAAs

Conway, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Men’s Soccer team continued their winning ways in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament by defeating Mercer 1-0 on Thursday night.  Frantzdy Pierrot scored the only goal of the contest midway through the 1st half and it was enough as the Chants defense locked down and kept the Bears off the board.  The Chanticleers are moving onto the 2nd round and will face Clemson on the road on Sunday.  The Tigers and Chants played each other in a exhibition match back in August with Clemson getting a 3-1 win.

