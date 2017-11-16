FBI recognizes Conway Police for work during CresCom murder investigation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) presented several Conway Police Department Detectives with FBI Director’s Certificates to recognize their performance during the murder investigation at CresCom Bank.

A Facebook post by the Conway Police Department said the “investigation was a very tragic incident for the Major and Skeen families, along with the employees of CresCom Bank and our entire community. This case involved many agencies and the community working together to bring the case to a conclusion and to begin the healing process for so many.”

Police arrested Brandon Council after they say he shot and killed Katie Skeen and Donna Major. Both were working in the bank when police say Council robbed it in August. Court documents show Council admitted to the murders. Council was indicted on federal charges in Florence in September. In October, a judge granted a continuance in the case because the suspect faces the death penalty.