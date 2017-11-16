Federal court ruling threatens prayer at public meetings

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders start every council and committee meeting with an invocation but a recent federal court ruling could change that.

A federal appellate court ruled against public prayer at a county meeting in North Carolina in July. The court decided the prayer “coerced public participation” and “overwhelmingly advanced beliefs specific to one religion.” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said this decision could impact local governments in South Carolina. On Wednesday, he and a coalition of 22 U.S. states filed a brief opposing the decision, and asking the Supreme Court to protect prayers at public meetings. “Our Founding Fathers strongly supported legislative prayer by public bodies and deeply believed in Divine Guidance to support these bodies. Nothing in the Constitution prevents a respectful prayer led by a lawmaker for help in making the right decision,” he said.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught agrees. “If you come to Horry County and tell us we can’t pray before meetings, we’ll tell you where you can go.” According to Vaught, invocations at public meetings are as old as the meetings themselves. He himself has delivered several opening prayers throughout his term. “We’re making decisions that affect hundreds of thousands of people. If you don’t ask for God’s guidance with that, you’re likely not going to do a good job with it.” he said.

Vaught says county leaders aren’t coercing anyone into prayer. “It’s not a rule that you have to pray or that you have to stand for the prayer. We ask that everybody stand but it’s not a demand and you don’t get thrown out if you don’t.” He believes the majority of his constituents appreciate the invocation. “People here have a very deep fundamental belief in God. I think they’re taking a moment to reflect too because they’re all their for different.”

Vaught stands with Wilson and 22 other U.S. states asking the Supreme Court to protect the tradition of invocation. “I think we’ll fight it tooth and nail. I really do. If somebody wants to sit in their spot and pray to Allah or whoever their God happens to be, that’s their right.”