Florence County companies make more than $500M in new investments

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – More than a half-billion dollars’ worth of investment is expected to come to Florence County.

Florence County Council approved final reading and revealed the company behind ‘Project Presto’ as the West Rock Paper Mill Thursday.

The company plans to bring $470 million dollars to the county.

Council approved the final reading of McCall Farms, formerly known as ‘Project Veg3’ set to bring $35 million dollars and about 150 jobs.

Council also introduced another project during the council meeting under the codename ‘Project Fig’.

County documents say it will provide solar energy and invest at least $22 million dollars from 17 different unknown companies.

“It’s wonderful that they chose to spend that kind of money here. If it hadn’t have happened we would be losing that industry over the next 5-7 years. We don’t want to do that. We want to keep growing,” Kent Caudle, Florence County Council Chair.

Each project received a fee in lieu of tax agreements.

Caudle anticipates ‘Project Fig’ will be on the council agenda next month.